It would be a huge mistake to sack Otto Addo ahead of 2026 World Cup - Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has urged Ghanaians to rally behind Black Stars head coach Otto Addo, warning that dismissing him ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be a “tragic mistake.”

His comments come amid growing debate over whether Otto Addo should remain at the helm, with some football fans and pundits calling for a shake-up in the technical setup to boost the team’s chances ahead of the global showpiece.

However, speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Kwakye Ofosu threw his full support behind Addo, arguing that Ghana’s successful qualification for the World Cup is clear evidence of his competence and leadership.

"It would be a huge mistake to think that the current challenges should lead to a coaching change," Kwakye Ofosu said. "We should focus on supporting the coach and the technical team, not undermining them at this crucial time."

Kwakye Ofosu, however, maintained that the Black Stars’ qualification, secured despite tough competition in the qualifiers, should be celebrated rather than overshadowed by criticism.

"Otto Addo has shown resilience and tactical maturity," he added. "At this point, what the team needs is continuity and collective support from all Ghanaians."

Addo guided Ghana through a challenging qualification campaign to book a place at the 2026 World Cup, and expectations remain high for the team to make a strong impression when the tournament kicks off.

Ghana, who are making it to the Mundial for the fifth time, will learn their group opponents on December 5.