2025/26 GPL: We are on course - Heart of Lions coach Bashir Hayford after big win over Basake Holy Stars

SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Heart of Lions head coach Bashir Hayford has lauded his players for their impressive performance in the 3–0 victory over Basake Holy Stars, describing the result as a sign that his team is “on course.”

The Kpando-based side bounced back strongly from last weekend’s 3–1 defeat to Bibiani GoldStars, securing all three points in their Matchday 7 fixture on Friday afternoon at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Goals from Michael Ephson, Kwame Obeng Jnr, and Anthony Owusu sealed a dominant win for the hosts, who extended their unbeaten home run this season.

“We were determined and proved to them that we are the better side, and that’s exactly what we did," Hayford said after the game.

"Because of the rain, it slowed them down, the boys, and I was telling them not to rely on short passes; instead, let’s do the long passes, and I think it helped. We are on course,” he added.

The result lifts Heart of Lions to the top of the Premier League table with 14 points, as they continue to impress in their return to the top flight.

  • What next?

Hayford’s men will look to build on this momentum when they travel to face Swedru All Blacks in their Matchday 8 clash next weekend at the Swedru Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

