Asante Kotoko announce Albert Amoah’s move to Libyan side Al Ahli Benghazi after CAF Confederation Cup elimination

SAT, 25 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko has officially announced the permanent transfer of striker Albert Amoah to Libyan club Al Ahli Benghazi.

In a statement released on Friday night, the Ghana Premier League giants said: "We can confirm the permanent transfer of forward Albert Amoah to Libyan side AL AHLY BENGHAZI."

"Asante Kotoko is grateful to Albert for his services to the club and his achievements with us. We wish him the very best for the future."

The announcement came just two hours after Kotoko suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Moroccan side Wydad Athletic Club in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup final round in Casablanca.

The result meant a 6-1 aggregate loss, following a 1-0 defeat at home in the first leg.

Amoah leaves Kotoko as the club’s top scorer this season, having netted four goals in five appearances.

The former Great Olympics striker also scored 12 goals in 28 matches last season and looked poised to improve on that tally.

On the continental stage, Amoah impressed in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary rounds, scoring twice in four appearances, despite Kotoko’s early elimination from the competition.

With Amoah’s departure, the responsibility of leading the Porcupine Warriors’ attack now falls on Donzo Morifing.

The Guinean striker is yet to find the net in seven appearances across all competitions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
