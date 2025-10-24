2025/26 GPL: Heart of Lions dominate Basake Holy Stars with 3–0 win at Kpando

Heart of Lions roared back to form with a commanding 3–0 triumph over Basake Holy Stars at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Friday, during Matchweek 7 of the Premier League.

The Kpando-based side delivered an authoritative performance, maintaining their flawless home record this season, just days after a setback against Gold Stars on Monday.

Lions asserted early control, creating several scoring opportunities before finally breaking the deadlock in the 36th minute. Michael Ephson’s low strike rattled the post, with Kwadwo Obeng Junior quickest to react, slotting home the rebound to give the hosts the lead.

Ephson, a constant threat throughout the first half, doubled the advantage just before halftime, calmly finishing to send the Lions into the break in full command.

After the interval, Basake Holy Stars attempted to respond but found the Lions’ defence impenetrable. The home side continued to press, and the victory was sealed in spectacular fashion when substitute Anthony Owusu unleashed a stunning long-range strike from his own half late in the game, making it 3–0.

The result keeps Heart of Lions unbeaten at home and propels them up the league standings, while Basake Holy Stars remain without a win or a goal this campaign.

What next?

Heart of Lions will be hosted by Swedru All Blacks while Basake Holy Stars will hope to return to winning ways when they host Hearts of Oak all in the Matchday 8 games.