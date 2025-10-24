Chelsea's 19-year-old defender Josh Acheampong targeted by Ghana

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, 19, is among the players being targeted by Ghana's national team before the World Cup next summer.

Acheampong is increasingly establishing himself at Stamford Bridge having started Chelsea's last two Premier League matches against Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.

The central defender, who can also play at right-back or in central midfield, is also an active England Under-21s international having been born in London and has risen through the ranks with England from Under-16s level.

However, he is eligible for Ghana through his parents, along with the Republic of Ireland.

Ghana's technical team acknowledge Acheampong won't be available to play as early as the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament across December and January.

Yet they are keen to make some attempt to bring him in now Ghana have qualified for next summer's pan-North American World Cup.

Speaking about his first senior goalscoring at Forest last weekend, Acheampong said: "We worked on set-pieces the day before and I actually scored a header. Bernardo [Cueva], the set-piece coach, was saying, 'You're going to score today', so I kind of felt it and was just happy it came.

"As soon as I scored, Reece pushed me to the fans, but I just wanted to make sure that we got the win before I celebrated too much, to be honest. Winning made it more special."