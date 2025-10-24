CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko cannot beat Wydad AC in Morocco - Charles Taylor

Former Asante Kotoko forward Charles Taylor has delivered a stark appraisal ahead of the Porcupine Warriors’ CAF Confederation Cup second-leg encounter with Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club.

Heading to Casablanca, Kotoko face the daunting task of overturning a first-leg deficit suffered at the Accra Sports Stadium. Taylor, however, doubts the Ghanaian side is ready to match Wydad at this level.

“Asante Kotoko’s journey to Morocco is just a travelling experience for the players, but not to beat WAC,” Taylor told Angel FM.

The ex-Black Stars attacker highlighted the significant gap in quality, experience, and continental pedigree between the two sides, suggesting a comeback would be a tall order.

The winner of the tier will qualify for the group phase.

Both players and the technical staff have publicly expressed confidence, insisting they can deliver a memorable performance in Morocco.