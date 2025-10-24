ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko cannot beat Wydad AC in Morocco - Charles Taylor

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko cannot beat Wydad AC in Morocco - Charles Taylor
FRI, 24 OCT 2025

Former Asante Kotoko forward Charles Taylor has delivered a stark appraisal ahead of the Porcupine Warriors’ CAF Confederation Cup second-leg encounter with Moroccan heavyweights Wydad Athletic Club.

Heading to Casablanca, Kotoko face the daunting task of overturning a first-leg deficit suffered at the Accra Sports Stadium. Taylor, however, doubts the Ghanaian side is ready to match Wydad at this level.

“Asante Kotoko’s journey to Morocco is just a travelling experience for the players, but not to beat WAC,” Taylor told Angel FM.

The ex-Black Stars attacker highlighted the significant gap in quality, experience, and continental pedigree between the two sides, suggesting a comeback would be a tall order.

The winner of the tier will qualify for the group phase.

Both players and the technical staff have publicly expressed confidence, insisting they can deliver a memorable performance in Morocco.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

3 hours ago

Sri Lankan MP, Dr Muhammed Hizbullah Accra Court grants bail to 11 accused of defrauding Sri Lankan MP of $2 million ...

4 hours ago

Tyrone Marhguy ‘What has uniformity got to do with equality?’ — Tyrone Marhguy questions low ha...

4 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings redefined role of Ghana’s First Ladies — Prof Gyampo

4 hours ago

Nambian President mourns with Ghanaover death of Nana Konadu Nambian President mourns with Ghana over death of Nana Konadu

4 hours ago

Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women — NPP mourns 'Nana Konadu is epitome of strength and resilience of Ghanaian women' — NPP mour...

4 hours ago

Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment Former MDCEs in Upper East Region blast Bryan Acheampong over fertiliser comment

4 hours ago

Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and Regional Hospital in Damongo Mahama announces establishment of Catholic Science and Technology University and...

4 hours ago

Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us — NDC mourns late Nana Konadu 'Despite the ebbs and flows, she will always remain significant part of us' — ND...

5 hours ago

How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo How Amansie West DISEC arrested 21 Burkinabe nationals for mining in water bodie...

5 hours ago

She was a warm and affectionate woman – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu 'She was a warm and affectionate woman' – Akufo-Addo mourns Nana Konadu

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line