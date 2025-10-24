2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Beating Egypt 3-0 an amazing results - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Ghana’s Black Queens delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Egypt in the first leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers on Thursday evening in Ismailia.

Goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, and Grace Asantewaa secured a dominant win for the visitors, giving them a strong advantage ahead of the second leg.

Speaking after the match, Swedish coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren expressed delight with the team’s performance, acknowledging some early challenges but praising the squad’s overall display.

“You can see that we haven’t been together for a while. It doesn’t connect like it did a couple of months ago. But the energy was there, I believe that we did a lot of good things, and in the end, we did well.

“In the end, a difficult away game we won 3-0. The result is amazing. It’s put us in a good position to make sure that we make the next AFCON,” Kim Lars Bjorkegren said.

The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, at the Ohene Gyan Stadium in Accra, with the winner of the tie earning a spot at the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco, set to take place early next year.