Liverpool: Arne Slot not worried about Mohamed Salah's form

By BBC
FRI, 24 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Mohamed Salah came on in the 74th minute of Liverpool's win against Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said "the last thing" he needs to worry about is Mohamed Salah's form.

Salah was Liverpool's top scorer with 29 goals last season and also contributed 18 assists as they cantered to the Premier League title.

The 33-year-old has scored just three league goals this term as Liverpool have struggled to reproduce their title-winning form after spending about £415m on attacking talent in the summer.

After four successive losses, including Sunday's defeat by Manchester United at Anfield, Slot started Salah on the bench for their 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

"The main thing is that he always has scored goals for Liverpool," Slot replied when asked about Salah's form in a news conference on Friday.

"The last thing I worry about is Mo scoring goals again. He's done that his entire life and I expect him to do that again in the upcoming weeks and months."

Slot incorporated summer signings Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz into a revamped system in Frankfurt, but the Swede's groin injury - sustained in the first half - could see Salah restored to the starting line-up at Brentford on Saturday.

The Egypt winger has gone seven successive Premier League matches without scoring a non-penalty goal - his longest streak since joining Liverpool in 2017.

"In general in football, players miss chances and he is a human being. We are not used to him missing chances," Slot said.

The Liverpool boss said new arrivals in the summer and the departure of right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid could be contributing to Salah's comparatively slow start to the season.

"It could be a factor [no Alexander-Arnold] as he played his entire Liverpool career [up to this season] with him, but he has been in promising positions to score goals," Slot said.

"In general, quite a few changes in the squad from the summer mean everyone needs to find new connections again. It might have something to do with that."

body-container-line