CAF Confederation Cup: Karim Zito can lead Kotoko to beat WAC in Morocco, says GFA boss Kurt Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has expressed confidence in coach Karim Zito’s ability to lead Asante Kotoko to victory against Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Moroccan giants in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup second-round qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Kotoko now face a tough task as they travel to Casablanca for the decisive return leg tonight at the Mohammed V Stadium, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

Speaking to Asempa FM ahead of the clash, Mr Okraku said he believes Zito has what it takes to overturn the deficit and secure qualification.

"All is not lost after the first leg result, but don't discount what Karim Zito can do," he said.

The winner of the tie will advance to the group stage of the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.