Otto Addo deserves to lead Black Stars to 2026 World Cup, says midfielder Kwasi Sibo

Ghana midfielder Kwasi Sibo has thrown his full support behind Otto Addo, insisting the coach deserves to lead the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup next summer.

The 49-year-old’s future remains uncertain despite guiding Ghana to secure qualification for the global tournament to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Addo has come under criticism from sections of the public for the team’s inconsistent performances during the qualifying campaign.

However, Sibo believes the former Borussia Dortmund talent coach has proven his competence and should continue at the helm.

"Personally, I feel he has done a great job, and he is still doing a great job for the national team. Since I came to the national team, whatever tactics he has given to us, whatever instructions he gives before a game, when we deliver, we get the results," Sibo told Joy Sports.

"My personal experience has been great, and I think he is a good guy to lead the nation to the World Cup," the Real Oveido midfielder added.

Since breaking into the senior national team, Sibo has featured in all three of Ghana’s recent matches, playing a key role as the Black Stars wrapped up their qualification campaign on a positive note.

Ghana will begin preparations for the World Cup next month with international friendlies against Japan and South Korea, before learning their group-stage opponents on December 5.