ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup: I want committed players to make Black Stars squad and not mercenaries - Kurt Okraku

Football News 2026 World Cup: I want committed players to make Black Stars squad and not mercenaries - Kurt Okraku
FRI, 24 OCT 2025

The President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has addressed growing speculation around foreign-born players expressing interest in representing the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following Ghana’s successful qualification for the global tournament, several players of Ghanaian descent based overseas have indicated a desire to switch allegiance to the senior national team.

Speaking to 3Sports, Okraku emphasized that the GFA will only welcome players who demonstrate genuine love, respect, and commitment to the country.

“To be honest, we treat these matters on a case-by-case basis. I often use my own son, Kurt Junior, as an example,” Okraku explained.

“He was born and schooled in England, and if he were as talented as an Abedi Pele, I wouldn’t deny him the chance to play for Ghana just because he was born abroad. But if he wants to represent Ghana, he must show that he loves, respects, and is committed to Ghana. Thankfully, he visits Ghana every year, so he understands his roots.”

Okraku was clear that the GFA will not entertain players motivated solely by Ghana’s World Cup qualification.

“I don’t want mercenaries coming to Ghana. I don’t want players jumping on board just because we’ve qualified for the Mundial. I want players who love Ghana, who play from the heart, with passion, and are proud to represent the nation in every competition.”

He further stated that players who previously declined opportunities to represent Ghana would not be reconsidered simply because of the World Cup.

“I’ve been very categorical; if you refused us in the past or showed disrespect to Ghana, I won’t open the door to you just because we’ve made it to the World Cup.

“I don’t care about what the coach wants in that regard. You must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that you want to wear the national colours, that you’re proud to be Ghanaian, and that you’re fully committed to the flag,” he added.

The Black Stars are set to learn their group opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

6 hours ago

Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical condition Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical c...

6 hours ago

Passport application fees reduction from GH500 to GH350 to take effect in less than 21 days — Ablakwa Passport application fees reduction from GH₵500 to GH₵350 to take effect in less...

6 hours ago

Mr Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Upper East Regional Minister 'We can't have better legacy in Upper East Region than to see the full realisati...

7 hours ago

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh '40 hospitals have integrated traditional medicine units, to be covered by NHIS'...

7 hours ago

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ablakwa inaugurates temporary passport application centre in Bolgatanga

7 hours ago

Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway Phone causes Kia rhino vehicle to crash on Dambai-Asukawkaw Highway

7 hours ago

Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak Two dead, one critically injured in Kabisayu Electoral Area fire outbreak

8 hours ago

Headteacher of the Garu D/A Primary and Junior High School, Mr. Bukhari Yahaya killed in the shooting incident GES mourns headteacher killed in Garu shooting, closes school for one week

8 hours ago

Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of NPP presidential primary Dr. Razak Kojo Opoku challenges Bawumia camp to clarify economic vision ahead of...

8 hours ago

“May the Almighty God grant Nana Konadu peaceful rest in His bosom – Mahama “May the Almighty God grant Nana Konadu peaceful rest in His bosom – Mahama

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line