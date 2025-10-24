2026 World Cup: Only committed players will make Black Stars squad - GFA President Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has made it clear that players lacking genuine commitment to the nation will not feature in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Following Ghana’s fifth qualification for football’s biggest stage, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, several European-born players, including Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi, have expressed interest in representing the four-time African champions.

Speaking to 3Sports, Okraku emphasized that only players who have demonstrated loyalty, respect, and passion for the national team will earn a place in the squad.

“Players who have not shown enough commitment to the Ghanaian flag will not be part of us. There must be a good reason why a player is included in the travelling party. I want players who display high levels of dedication, passion, and respect for Ghana.”

The GFA chief further stressed that he would not compromise on principles of commitment and national pride.

“As a leader, I don’t really care what anybody says. At the end of the day, the responsibility lies with me, and I am accountable for Ghana."

He also issued a stern warning to players who have previously declined to play for the national team.

“If we have approached you before and you turned us down, if you’ve shown a lack of respect or declined to play for Ghana in the past, count yourself out. It’s not going to happen," he added.

Ghana will discover its group-stage opponents on December 5.