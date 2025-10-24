ModernGhana logo
Ghana football has an extreme bright future despite setbacks, says GFA boss Kurt Okraku

FRI, 24 OCT 2025

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, remains optimistic about the future of Ghanaian football despite recent setbacks.

Addressing members of the media at a press soirée on Tuesday night at the Gold Coast Restaurant in Accra, Mr. Okraku expressed deep appreciation to journalists for their continuous support, balanced reporting, and passion for the development of the sport.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for the massive show of support,” he said.

“I also want to thank those who criticise us, and plead that it’s done constructively, because your input helps us build a stronger football ecosystem."

Mr Okraku acknowledged that 2024 was a challenging year for Ghanaian football, particularly following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he pointed to the team’s swift recovery and qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, to be staged in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, as a sign of progress and renewed promise.

"We’ve gone through many phases, but I am confident that the future of Ghana football is extremely bright," he added.

The GFA President also lauded the impressive performances of the women’s and youth national teams, highlighting the Black Queens’ third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the Black Starlets’ qualification for the 2026 Africa U-17 Championship, marking their return to continental competition.

According to him, these milestones underscore the growing depth and potential within Ghana’s football structure, signaling a positive outlook for the years ahead.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

