GFA boss Kurt Okraku praises media for supporting Ghanaian football, calls for continued collaboration

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commended the country’s media for their unwavering support and constructive engagement, underlining the importance of ongoing collaboration in advancing football across Ghana.

Speaking at a press soiree on Tuesday night at the Gold Coast Restaurant in Accra, Okraku expressed heartfelt gratitude to journalists, editors, and broadcasters for their dedication, balanced reporting, and passion for Ghanaian football. The event also saw the presence of GFA Vice President Mark Addo and members of the Executive Council, fostering an atmosphere of camaraderie and open dialogue.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your massive support,” Okraku said. “I also appreciate constructive criticism, because your input helps us strengthen Ghana’s football ecosystem. We’ve faced challenges, but I am confident that the future of Ghanaian football is exceptionally bright.”

Reflecting on 2024, Okraku acknowledged the setbacks, particularly the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but highlighted their resurgence with qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dominant group-stage performance.

He also celebrated the achievements of Ghana’s women’s and youth teams, noting the Black Queens’ third-place finish at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the Black Starlets’ qualification for the 2026 Africa U-17 Championship, marking the youth side’s return to continental competition.

Okraku further praised the growth of the Ghana Premier League, pointing to improvements in finances, television coverage, and fan engagement, as well as the success of youth development initiatives under the “Power to the Youth” policy, which continues to nurture emerging talent nationwide.

Emphasizing the critical role of the media, Okraku reaffirmed the GFA’s commitment to maintaining strong partnerships, recognizing journalists as key stakeholders in promoting transparency, accountability, and progress in Ghanaian football.

“The Football Association will continue to engage the media as an important partner in the advancement of the game,” he stated.

The evening concluded with an interactive session where media representatives shared insights on the development of Ghanaian football, reinforcing a shared vision for a vibrant and unified football community.