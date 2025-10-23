ModernGhana logo
Propaganda Against Bryan Acheampong collapses in Ejura

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
What was intended as a political ambush swiftly became a masterclass in leadership and clarity.

During his recent engagement in Ejura, Dr. Bryan Acheampong was publicly challenged by the Campaign Coordinator for Dr Bawumia, a former parliamentary candidate in the area. Her accusations centred on the distribution of fertiliser under the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) 2.0 programme, an attempt to cast doubt on Bryan’s integrity and intentions.

But Bryan responded with calm authority and factual precision. He drew a clear distinction between government service and party politics, reminding the gathering that his role as Minister for Food and Agriculture is rooted in national responsibility.

He explained that the fertiliser relief initiative was a data-driven response to one of Ghana’s most severe droughts, not a campaign gimmick. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture had compiled a verified database of affected farmers, and only those registered under PFJ 2.0 were eligible. Distribution was led by local authorities—District Chief Executives, Members of Parliament, and Parliamentary Candidates—not by the Minister himself.

Bryan emphasised that government work is about systems, service, and accountability—not slogans or spin. He respectfully clarified the difference between ministerial oversight and party coordination, placing responsibility for last-mile distribution squarely where it belongs: at the district level.

This is not the first time such propaganda has failed. In Ahafo, similar claims made by Dr. Bawumia’s aide, Gideon Buako, collapsed under scrutiny. Now, in Ejura, the same pattern is unfolding—facts are prevailing over fiction.

The Record Speaks for Itself:
- Bryan abolished the corrupt fertiliser subsidy model, replacing it with a zero-interest Input Credit System.

- Over 200,000 farmers have benefited from this reform.

- Distribution was conducted under a nationally verified, transparent process.

- Any delays or hoarding at the local level are the fault of those responsible for implementation—not the Minister who delivered the policy and the inputs.

In Ejura, the crowd saw through the spin. They listened, understood, and applauded. Once again, Dr. Bryan Acheampong has stood tall—not just as a candidate, but as a principled leader who delivers with integrity, foresight, and results.

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

