2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Dominant Black Queens cruise over Egypt to secure 3-0 win in first leg

Ghana’s Black Queens took a major step toward qualification for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a commanding 3-0 victory over Egypt in the first leg of their qualifier in Ismailia on Thursday evening.

Head coach Kim Lars Björkegren fielded a strong lineup, with Stella Nyamekye, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, and Alice Kusi operating behind striker Doris Boaduwaa. Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Asantewaa anchored the midfield, while Comfort Yeboah, Susan Ama Duah, Portia Boakye, and Josephine Bonsu formed the back line ahead of goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan.

Egypt started brightly and created a few half chances but failed to seriously test Konlan in goal. The Black Queens gradually grew into the game, dictating play through their midfield combination, and were rewarded just before halftime.

A brilliant through ball from Cudjoe split the Egyptian defence and found Boaduwaa, who calmly slotted home to give Ghana a deserved lead before the break.

The Ghanaians resumed the second half with renewed energy and quickly tightened their grip on the contest. Their dominance was further enhanced when an Egyptian player was sent off for a reckless challenge on Asantewaa.

Josephine Bonsu and substitute Mary Amponsah both struck the woodwork as Ghana pressed for a second goal. Nyamekye also tested the Egyptian goalkeeper with a fierce long-range effort.

The pressure eventually told when Amponsah reacted quickest to a rebound, finishing neatly at the near post to make it 2-0. Moments later, Asantewaa added a third, capping off a fine team performance that left Egypt with a mountain to climb.

The Black Queens will host the Cleopatras in the return leg at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, October 28, knowing that they are just one positive result away from sealing qualification for the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco.