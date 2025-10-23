Virgil van Dijk called Liverpool squad meeting after loss to Man Utd to discuss club's form

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he called a players' meeting following their defeat by Manchester United on Sunday - but insisted it was not a "crisis" summit.

Sunday's 2-1 loss to United at Anfield was Liverpool's fourth straight defeat.

It left the Reds joint third in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

While Van Dijk acknowledged the mood was "low" at the club's Kirkby training ground on Monday, he said it was an opportunity for the squad to get together to speak openly about their recent form.

"On Monday, everyone was sad because we lost to United at home. We haven't lost many games at home during my time at Liverpool," Van Dijk told reporters.

"It was tough under the circumstances so on Monday we came together, but it wasn't a crisis meeting. We all know how things can change. We're only in October.

"Obviously, we also had a proper debrief with the manager but we also had a separate one as players. I wanted to say some things. It's not something I do after every game. Let's keep it that way."

Liverpool ended their losing run on Wednesday with an emphatic 5-1 win at German side Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah was dropped from Arne Slot's starting line-up, as Hugo Ekitike, Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo scored in Liverpool's first victory in a month.

"The only way to get out of a situation like that is to stay together, keep your mind on the task ahead, try to improve, keep the confidence, embrace the moment. They are all things that are easier to say than actually do. But if you want to get out of it, you have to do it," said Van Dijk, speaking after the win in Germany.

"We live in a world now where there is always noise, always something to be said, always someone who knows better. We have to stay focused on ourselves.

"Before my meeting, yes (the mood was low) but after my meeting, everyone was happy!"

Liverpool's victory was marred by injuries to defender Jeremie Frimpong and Alexander Isak.

Netherlands international Frimpong was substituted in the first half with a hamstring problem, while Isak was removed at half-time with a groin strain.

The Reds' next Premier League game is at Brentford on Saturday at 20:00 BST.