Every player who qualifies to play Ghana must be given the opportunity - Dr Randy Abbey

THU, 23 OCT 2025

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr. Randy Abbey, has called for caution amid growing speculation about foreign-born players potentially joining Ghana’s national team.

Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Francis Amuzu have reportedly expressed their interest in playing for the four-time African champions after Ghana qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

All three players were born abroad but are eligible to represent Ghana through descent.

Speaking in an interview with Sporty FM, Dr. Abbey emphasized the need for a balanced discussion on the matter.

"We need to be careful about the conversation regarding the interest of foreign-born players in the Black Stars. Every Ghanaian who qualifies to play for Ghana should have the opportunity to fight for the shirt."

The Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) revealed that while some players have been identified through scouting, official clearances from FIFA remain pending.

"I am aware of players who have been scouted, and we wrote to FIFA for clearance, but perhaps we didn’t get the green light before we qualified. So, a player like that is not in the category of those who have turned us down," Abbey added.

Dr. Abbey clarified, however, that there has been no formal expression of interest from the trio.

"Officially, I’m not aware of Eddie Nketiah showing interest in the Black Stars. It’s the same for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Francis Amuzu. I only read about it in the media."

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

