2026 World Cup: Additions willl be made to Black Stars technical team - Dr Randy Abbey

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has revealed that the technical setup of Ghana’s senior national team will undergo further enhancement ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Ghana Football Association (GFA) bolstered the team’s backroom staff with the inclusion of Winfried Schäfer, Desmond Ofei, and Gregory De Grauwe, among others.

With Ghana set to feature at next summer’s World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Dr Abbey confirmed in an interview with Sporty FM that plans are in place to further strengthen the technical department.

“From where I sit, we are contracted to Otto. I haven’t seen the employers of Otto Addo call for a change. What I know is that before every major competition, AFCON or World Cup, we strengthen the technical setup, scouting, and medical team.”

“For every competition, we always beef up the technical team, whether it’s AFCON or the World Cup. In the areas of medical, technical, scouting, or video analysis, we bring in additional expertise.

“We are going to have that conversation, to identify where our weaknesses are and how to improve. The goal is to ensure a better technical appreciation of what is before us."

Dr Abbey emphasized that the intention is not to replace Otto Addo but to build a stronger support system around him.

“The focus is on improving the structure around him, not changing him. We want to ensure the team is better equipped technically and tactically for the challenge ahead,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, John Paintsil and Fatau Dauda remain part of the technical team.

Ghana will discover their group-stage opponents for the 2026 World Cup on December 5.