No Black Stars player lamented about budget disclosure - Dr Randy Abbey

Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Dr Randy Abbey, has thrown his support behind the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, following criticism over the public disclosure of the Black Stars’ budget.

Ahead of Matchdays 7 to 10 of the World Cup qualifiers, Mr Adams announced the team’s financial plan, a move that sparked backlash from sections of the football fraternity.

Some administrators even linked the Black Stars’ 1-1 draw with Chad to the minister’s decision to make the budget public.

Addressing the issue, Dr Abbey defended the minister, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, insisting that the disclosure caused no disturbance within the team’s camp.

"I was in the Black Stars camp, and no player complained about the Sports Minister reading out the budget before games," he told Sporty FM.

"I don't see the big deal in the Minister's decision," Dr Abbey added.

The Black Stars, who recently booked their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance, will learn their group-stage opponents on December 5.