I am not aware of Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi, or Amuzu's interest to play for Ghana - Dr Randy Abbey

Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Dr Randy Abbey, has revealed that he is unaware of any formal approach or expressed interest from Eddie Nketiah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, or Francis Amuzu to represent Ghana.

Recent reports suggested that the trio, each eligible to play for Ghana through descent, were considering switching allegiance following the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi have both represented England, while Amuzu has featured for Belgium’s youth teams.

However, Dr Abbey clarified that, to date, no official communication has been made to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) regarding their intentions.

"Officially, I’m not aware of Eddie Nketiah showing interest in the Black Stars. It’s the same for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Francis Amuzu. I only read about it in the media,” he said in an interview with Sporty FM.

Amuzu, who was previously linked with Ghana in 2022, initially denied turning down a national team invitation but later expressed his readiness to play for the Black Stars when the opportunity arises.

Speaking on Asempa FM, the Anderlecht winger reaffirmed his commitment, stating that representing Ghana remains a dream, regardless of timing.

"If it's for the World Cup, it will be nice," Amuzu said. "If it's after the World Cup, it's also nice, I will be happy. It is a dream for me to play for the national team of Ghana.

"I know also that I have to perform well to get a call-up. If it [call-up] comes, good. If it doesn't come, I have to work harder."