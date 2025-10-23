2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: We will fight to win against Egypt - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has assured that his side will fight to win against Egypt.

Ghana will be hosted by the North African country in the first leg of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers today, October 23, in Ismailia.

The game will be the team's first game since finishing third at WAFCON 2024, and the Swedish trainer insists the girls are ready for Egypt.

"It's great to be back with the girls. It's been too long since the great tournament that we had. We came together as a really strong group. We performed well on the pitch and had so much fun off the pitch as well. We are in a good place," he told Ghanafa.org.

"Of course, you always want more days to prepare for important games like against Egypt, but otherwise we have really good energy and we're looking forward to playing another two games here," he added.

"You can always expect a hard-working team that's going to do everything we can to win. We have shown that even if we are struggling a little bit in the game, we always come back, and that shows that we have a great fighting spirit, that we're fighting for each other and do everything to win every single game."

The Black Queens will host Egypt in Accra on Sunday with hopes of advancing to the next stage.