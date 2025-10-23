2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: The fans should expect good energy and determination against Egypt - Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah remains confident of a win against Egypt in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt in Suez.

Ghana will be hosted by the North African country in the first leg in Ismailia.

Ahead of the game, Boye-Hlorkah shared her excitement about reuniting with her teammates and believes the energy in camp signals a positive feeling for the game.

"So, it's been two months since we had the WAFCON. Now we're back together in preparation for the Egypt game. It's been good to see everyone's face again, get the group back together and have some good sessions," she said.

“I think what the fans can expect from us is good energy, determination, and to see the togetherness that we brought together from the AFCON," the Nottingham Forest attacker said.

Ghana will host Egypt in the return leg next week at the Accra Sports Stadium.