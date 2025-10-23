ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: The fans should expect good energy and determination against Egypt - Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah

Women Football 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: The fans should expect good energy and determination against Egypt - Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah
THU, 23 OCT 2025

Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah remains confident of a win against Egypt in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt in Suez.

Ghana will be hosted by the North African country in the first leg in Ismailia.

Ahead of the game, Boye-Hlorkah shared her excitement about reuniting with her teammates and believes the energy in camp signals a positive feeling for the game.

"So, it's been two months since we had the WAFCON. Now we're back together in preparation for the Egypt game. It's been good to see everyone's face again, get the group back together and have some good sessions," she said.

“I think what the fans can expect from us is good energy, determination, and to see the togetherness that we brought together from the AFCON," the Nottingham Forest attacker said.

Ghana will host Egypt in the return leg next week at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

9 hours ago

We cannot request Ofori-Attas extradition unless you have solid case, filed charges – AG explains delay We cannot request Ofori-Atta's extradition unless you have solid case, filed cha...

9 hours ago

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr Creation of OSP was political gimmick by Akufo-Addo's gov’t – Kwesi Pratt

9 hours ago

Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years

9 hours ago

Police grabhuman trafficking,cybercrime syndicate in Accra;57 Nigerians rescued, five suspects arrested Police grab human trafficking, cybercrime syndicate in Accra; 57 Nigerians rescu...

9 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scru...

9 hours ago

So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for every promise — Majority Leader So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for...

9 hours ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Minority slams gov't over alleged removal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Order Paper  

9 hours ago

MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghana Programme MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghan...

9 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Cabinet to decide whether to auction NAM1's properties – Dominic Ayine

9 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line