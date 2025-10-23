Victor Wembanyama: Chess, monks and a trip to Nasa - Wemby's unusual pre-season

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game in February was the last time Victor Wembanyama stepped on to an NBA court.

Three days later, the 21-year-old French forward was ruled out for the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.

It is a condition that can threaten both an athlete's career and their life.

Eight months on, the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year will start his third campaign as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Wembanyama is returning to the league as a man transformed and has been tipped to pick up from where he left off in February.

Physically, he has had a growth spurt - officially listed with a height of 7ft 4in (2.24m) - one inch taller than last season. Some reports suggest he is closer to 7ft 5in.

Wembanyama also has a listed weight of 16st 11lb (106.6kg), dropping two pounds since 2023, but he told actor Kevin Hart that he has actually gained "probably like 30 pounds" during his two years in the NBA.

That growth in size and power has been downplayed by Wembanyama himself and Spurs officials, but it has only added to the excitement around the French star's return.

With an average of 17 points, nearly nine rebounds and four assists in pre-season, 'Wemby' is playing as if he has never been away.

A summer with monks, Hakeem and Harry Potter

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Wembanyama hosted a chess and basketball tournament called Hoop Gambit during the summer

In an off-season that started two months earlier than planned, due to injury, Wembanyama's popularity has continued to soar.

En route to becoming the fastest player in NBA history to attract a combined total of one billion social media followers and likes on posts across platforms, Wembanyama made the most of his time off the court.

Athletes often holiday in their downtime, but Wembanyama went one step further - spending 10 days at a Shaolin Temple in Zhengzhou, China, training with monks.

His travelling did not stop there. Videos emerged of him playing football with locals in Costa Rica and Tokyo.

Nicknamed 'the Alien', Wembanyama also visited Nasa's Johnson Space Centre, hosted a chess and basketball tournament at his own court in Le Chesnay in France and met Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Wembanyama is also an avid reader, often found engrossed in a book in the hours leading up to games.

"He is so intentional in the variety of ways that he tries to improve as a player and person," said Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson.

"It's constantly trying to push himself out of his comfort zone and learn new things."

On the court, the 1994 NBA Most Valuable Player and 12-time NBA all-star Hakeem Olajuwon invited Wembanyama to train privately with him in one of the most exclusive camps in the sport. Previous attendees include LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the late Kobe Bryant.

He also trained with another great of the sport, Kevin Garnett, on his road to Wednesday's long-awaited return.

While Wembanyama said all of his extra-curricular summer activities "deserved respect", he puts a return to full basketball fitness above them all - helped by time spent with Olajuwon and Garnett.

"I can assure you nobody has trained like I did this summer," added the French star.

"I think I've maxed out what I could do in one summer. Now, I need to play basketball."

A chance to make up for lost time

Image source: Getty Images

Image caption: Wembanyama's last appearances of the 2024-25 season were at all-star weekend, prior to being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder

Wembanyama's absence led to him missing the last 30 games of the Spurs' season. In that time, they recorded only 11 victories.

Despite missing 36 games in total last season, he made more blocks than any other player for a second straight season.

Prior to his season-ending injury, the Spurs had a record of 23 wins and 29 losses, giving them at least a chance of making the post-season for the first time since 2021-22.

But the Spurs have young stars that signal a clear path to the future. Their roster combines the youth of Stephon Castle, the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year, with the experience of De'Aaron Fox, Kelly Olynyk and Harrison Barnes. A further influx of talent has arrived, in the form of 2025 first-round draft picks Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant and young Briton Jeremy Sochan.

In pre-season, Wembanyama's in-game statistics remain at a level that shows promise for the new campaign - helping his side to four victories, including back-to-back wins over Eastern Conference champions the Indiana Pacers.

He is among the early favourites to become the league's Most Valuable Player this season. It may not yet be his time, but his talent is unquestioned.

But an MVP award at some point in his already stellar NBA career, providing his injury troubles do not return, feels more probable than possible.