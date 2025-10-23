ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana nears return to professional boxing as IMC finalizes key reforms

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Ghana nears return to professional boxing as IMC finalizes key reforms
THU, 23 OCT 2025

The long-awaited return of professional boxing in Ghana is inching closer, with the Interim Boxing Management Committee (IMC) announcing significant progress in its normalization process.

The IMC’s Medical Sub-Committee has completed and submitted a comprehensive draft outlining new medical and safety standards for professional bouts across the country. These reforms are designed to prioritize athlete welfare and align Ghana’s boxing regulations with international standards — a crucial milestone toward lifting the nation’s suspension from professional boxing activities.

International boxing authorities, who initially endorsed Ghana’s suspension, are said to be encouraged by the country’s recent advancements. The IMC, chaired by veteran administrator and former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Samir Captan, has maintained regular communication with global stakeholders, reinforcing confidence in Ghana’s return to the international boxing community.

A major highlight of this progress was the successful Ghana versus France International Boxing Contest held at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 19, which served as a test event for the newly developed medical protocols. The IMC is currently reviewing the post-event assessment to fine-tune operational procedures ahead of the full resumption of professional boxing, expected by the end of October 2025.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) continue to provide oversight and guidance to ensure the smooth execution of the IMC’s RESET normalization program.

This collaborative effort underscores the government’s commitment to reviving Ghana’s proud boxing tradition — one built on safety, professionalism, and integrity. The latest developments have sparked renewed optimism among boxing stakeholders, who believe the sport’s full comeback is now within reach.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

9 hours ago

We cannot request Ofori-Attas extradition unless you have solid case, filed charges – AG explains delay We cannot request Ofori-Atta's extradition unless you have solid case, filed cha...

9 hours ago

Veteran journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr Creation of OSP was political gimmick by Akufo-Addo's gov’t – Kwesi Pratt

9 hours ago

Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years Family of man who died at 37 Military Hospital returns to court after 6 years

9 hours ago

Police grabhuman trafficking,cybercrime syndicate in Accra;57 Nigerians rescued, five suspects arrested Police grab human trafficking, cybercrime syndicate in Accra; 57 Nigerians rescu...

9 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr. Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin Gov't failing to submit documents for flagship programmes for parliamentary scru...

9 hours ago

So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for every promise — Majority Leader So far, so excellent but we hold the executive arm of government accountable for...

9 hours ago

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour Minority slams gov't over alleged removal of anti-LGBTQ+ bill from Order Paper  

9 hours ago

MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghana Programme MoFA distributes 25,000 bags of fertiliser to boost School farms under Feed Ghan...

9 hours ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine Cabinet to decide whether to auction NAM1's properties – Dominic Ayine

9 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak Education ministry orders urgent probe into alleged GH₵30,000 bribery in school ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line