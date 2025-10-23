Ghana nears return to professional boxing as IMC finalizes key reforms

The long-awaited return of professional boxing in Ghana is inching closer, with the Interim Boxing Management Committee (IMC) announcing significant progress in its normalization process.

The IMC’s Medical Sub-Committee has completed and submitted a comprehensive draft outlining new medical and safety standards for professional bouts across the country. These reforms are designed to prioritize athlete welfare and align Ghana’s boxing regulations with international standards — a crucial milestone toward lifting the nation’s suspension from professional boxing activities.

International boxing authorities, who initially endorsed Ghana’s suspension, are said to be encouraged by the country’s recent advancements. The IMC, chaired by veteran administrator and former Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) President Samir Captan, has maintained regular communication with global stakeholders, reinforcing confidence in Ghana’s return to the international boxing community.

A major highlight of this progress was the successful Ghana versus France International Boxing Contest held at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 19, which served as a test event for the newly developed medical protocols. The IMC is currently reviewing the post-event assessment to fine-tune operational procedures ahead of the full resumption of professional boxing, expected by the end of October 2025.

The National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) continue to provide oversight and guidance to ensure the smooth execution of the IMC’s RESET normalization program.

This collaborative effort underscores the government’s commitment to reviving Ghana’s proud boxing tradition — one built on safety, professionalism, and integrity. The latest developments have sparked renewed optimism among boxing stakeholders, who believe the sport’s full comeback is now within reach.