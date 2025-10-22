Inaki Williams picks up fresh in Athletic Bilbao's Champions League win over Qarabag

Ghana forward Inaki Williams suffered another injury setback during Athletic Club’s UEFA Champions League victory over Qarabag FK at San Mamés on Wednesday night.

The 31-year-old was forced off in the 38th minute after picking up a knock, cutting short what was expected to be a full return from a previous layoff.

Williams had only recently recovered from an injury that ruled him out of Ghana’s October international fixtures, including the World Cup qualifiers against the Central African Republic and Comoros, where the Black Stars sealed qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His early substitution came as Athletic endured a shaky start, conceding within the opening minute due to a defensive lapse. However, the Basque side regrouped strongly, with Gorka Guruzeta levelling the score before halftime.

Robert Navarro then fired the hosts ahead with a superb curling strike, and Guruzeta sealed the 3–1 win with a stunning volley from distance, securing Athletic’s first victory of their Champions League campaign.

Athletic Club are set to face Getafe in La Liga this weekend, though the team will await medical assessment to determine the extent of Williams’ latest injury.