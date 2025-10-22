Champions League: Osimhen sets goal record as Galatasaray beat Bodo/Glimt

Victor Osimhen scored twice and contributed to another as Galatasaray recorded their second successive Champions League win in comfortable fashion against Bodo/Glimt.

The Nigeria forward produced a superb display, scoring two first-half goals and setting up Yunus Akgun after the break to seal back-to-back wins in the competition for the first time since December 2012.

Osimhen's double also meant he became the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive games in major European competitions, breaking the mark set by Burak Yilmaz between October 2012 and March 2013.

Substitute Andreas Helmersen hit a late consolation for the Norwegian champions, who have yet to claim a victory in the league phase.

Having narrowly defeated Liverpool in their previous outing, the result lifted Okan Buruk's Galatasaray side up to 11th in the table from 21st before Wednesday evening's later matches had kicked off.

They deservedly took an early lead when Osimhen swept a low effort into the bottom corner from Mario Lemina's pass.

The 26-year-old registered his second goal of the night - and fifth of the campaign - just after the half hour mark, capitalising on a calamitous backpass from Fredrik Bjorkan, and rounded visiting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin to steer the ball into an empty net.

The former Napoli forward could, and perhaps should, have been able to lay claim to the match ball, but he spurned two excellent opportunities to deliver a second hat-trick in eight days after achieving the feat for his country against Benin on 14 October.

However, his tackle on Bodo/Glimt defender Haitam Aleesami, did bring a third goal for the defending Turkish champions, with Akgun finding the bottom corner at the second attempt.

While Jens Hauge fired wide when well placed and Sondre Fet hit the post on a disappointing night for the visitors, they did at least get a consolation courtesy of Helmersen's close-range header from Bjorkan's chipped cross.

They remain on two points from earlier draws and in the elimination places after three matches.