Former Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech set to join Wydad Casablanca

Moroccan international Hakim Ziyech is set to sign with Wydad Casablanca on a free transfer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The 32-year-old midfielder has been without a club since leaving Al Duhail in Qatar earlier this year.

The Champions League winner had a brief spell with Galatasaray before moving to Al Duhail, where injuries and limited playing time cut his stay short.

After becoming a free agent, he received offers from clubs in Europe and the Middle East. Romanian side CFR Cluj came close to signing him, but the deal fell through due to salary demands and fitness concerns.

Now, Ziyech has chosen to return to Morocco and sign with Wydad Casablanca, one of the country’s top clubs. The move opens a new chapter for the former Ajax and Chelsea midfielder, who is aiming to get back to full form.

By playing regularly in Morocco, Ziyech hopes to stay close to the national team setup and earn a call-up for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted in Morocco.

Hakim Ziyech has played over 497 professional matches across club and international competitions, scoring 134 goals and providing 135 assists throughout his career.

He made his mark at Ajax, where he was known for his creativity and left-footed precision, before moving to Chelsea, where he won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

For the Moroccan national team, Ziyech has earned 64 caps and scored 25 goals.