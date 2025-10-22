ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Football News

2026 World Cup: Okudzeto Ablakwa engages US, Canada on visa facilitation for Ghanaians

2026 World Cup: Okudzeto Ablakwa engages US, Canada on visa facilitation for Ghanaians

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has held a crucial meeting with officials from the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to discuss streamlined visa processes for Ghanaian football fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, October 21, forms part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure smooth travel arrangements for supporters following the Black Stars’ qualification for the global showpiece, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

1022202524605-1j041q5ccw-whatsapp-image-2025-10-22-at-072353c2ac5411-1024x576

Key stakeholders in attendance included Technical Advisor to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Betty Krosbi Mensah; President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF Vice President, Kurt Okraku; along with senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Sports.

The U.S. delegation was led by Acting Ambassador Rolf Olson, while Acting High Commissioner Dennis Roussel represented Canada. Discussions focused on enhancing coordination between Ghana and the host nations to facilitate visa applications for fans, officials, and team personnel.

Both sides also explored the possibility of introducing special visa packages or expedited application systems to simplify travel logistics during the tournament.

1022202524605-m5htk8v331-whatsapp-image-2025-10-22-at-0723533634e811-1536x1025

The talks further welcomed the U.S. government’s recent decision to lift single-entry visa restrictions for Ghanaians, now allowing multiple entries—an important development that will enable Ghanaian fans to move freely between the three host countries throughout the World Cup.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also revealed that a similar engagement has been scheduled with the Embassy of Mexico on Friday to finalize travel facilitation measures for Ghanaian supporters.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from p...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery licenses Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery lice...

3 hours ago

Said Sinare and President Mahama 'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warn...

3 hours ago

Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

3 hours ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

3 hours ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

3 hours ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

3 hours ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

4 hours ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

5 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line