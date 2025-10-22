2026 World Cup: Okudzeto Ablakwa engages US, Canada on visa facilitation for Ghanaians

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has held a crucial meeting with officials from the United States Embassy and the Canadian High Commission to discuss streamlined visa processes for Ghanaian football fans ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, October 21, forms part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure smooth travel arrangements for supporters following the Black Stars’ qualification for the global showpiece, to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico next summer.

Key stakeholders in attendance included Technical Advisor to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Betty Krosbi Mensah; President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and CAF Vice President, Kurt Okraku; along with senior officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Sports.

The U.S. delegation was led by Acting Ambassador Rolf Olson, while Acting High Commissioner Dennis Roussel represented Canada. Discussions focused on enhancing coordination between Ghana and the host nations to facilitate visa applications for fans, officials, and team personnel.

Both sides also explored the possibility of introducing special visa packages or expedited application systems to simplify travel logistics during the tournament.

The talks further welcomed the U.S. government’s recent decision to lift single-entry visa restrictions for Ghanaians, now allowing multiple entries—an important development that will enable Ghanaian fans to move freely between the three host countries throughout the World Cup.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also revealed that a similar engagement has been scheduled with the Embassy of Mexico on Friday to finalize travel facilitation measures for Ghanaian supporters.