Bibiani GoldStars working to appoint a new head coach, says PRO Samuel Kwagyire

Public Relations Officer of Bibiani GoldStars, Samuel Kwagyire, has confirmed that the club’s management is actively working to appoint a new head coach following the departure of Frimpong Manso.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are currently without a substantive manager after parting ways with Manso, who was dismissed following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Algerian side JS Kabylie in the first leg of their CAF Champions League tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Although former Legon Cities boss Maxwell Konadu was widely tipped to take over, reports suggest that negotiations have collapsed.

Speaking to Citi Sports, Kwagyire emphasized the club’s determination to find a coach who aligns with their long-term vision.

“We need a coach who has the same future business plan as the team so that we can move forward.

"As defending champions, at least we need to do our best and make sure that we either defend the title or we get a good position within the season, and that’s what we are looking at.

He further noted that the club aims to maintain a balanced squad capable of excelling both domestically and on the continental stage.

“Gold Stars have to operate for the foreseeable future, and for that reason, we need to make sure that we blend the young guys with the experienced guys so that…we have a formidable team that can compete very well here in Ghana and also on the African continent," he added.

Bibiani GoldStars currently sit seventh on the Ghana Premier League table with nine points and are scheduled to face Berekum Chelsea in an outstanding fixture on Thursday at DUN’s Park.