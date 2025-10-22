ModernGhana logo
Antoine Semenyo is good enough to start for any top Premier League club - Gabriel Agbonlahor

Football News Antoine Semenyo is good enough to start for any top Premier League club - Gabriel Agbonlahor
WED, 22 OCT 2025

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Ghana and AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo is good enough to start at any of the Premier League's traditional top 6 teams.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for the Cherries in the ongoing Premier League campaign, scoring six goals and providing three assists.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor challenged the top teams to push for the Ghanaians' signature during the transfer window, and compared him to his peers in the same position at top clubs.

“I look at the league table, and name me a team he doesn’t start for on that left-hand side. Name one,” he said.

“He’s better than [Man City’s Jeremy] Doku. He starts for Arsenal if [Eberechi] Eze plays in that number 10 position. [He’s] better than [Gabriel] Martinelli and [Leandro] Trossard. Better than [Cody] Gakpo [at Liverpool]. Starts for Spurs,” he added.

Semenyo signed a new long-term contract with AFC Bournemouth in July 2025, extending his deal until June 2030, with the new contract reportedly including a £75 million release clause.

Despite the contract extension, Semenyo has emerged as a target for Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

