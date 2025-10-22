ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Football News

Cristiano Ronaldo's son earns first Portugal U16s callup

By ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldos son earns first Portugal U16s callup

Cristiano Ronaldo 's son has been called up to Portugal's under-16 squad for the first time.

Fifteen-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, who is at Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr where his father plays, has been included in a 22-player squad for the Federations Cup Tournament in Turkey.

The youth tournament will feature matches against teams from Turkey, Wales and England between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.

His selection comes after he was called up for Portugal under-15s in May and his progression continues the prospect of him sharing a pitch with his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has also spent time in the youth setup at Juventus and Manchester United, his father having played for both clubs before moving to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022.

Ronaldo, who made his debut for the under-15s in 2001, has won 223 caps and scored 143 goals for Portugal, both world records in men's international football.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

37 minutes ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

37 minutes ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

54 minutes ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

1 hour ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

2 hours ago

A/R: Suspected goat thief burnt to death, one other arrested at Marban A/R: Suspected goat thief burnt to death, one other arrested at Marban

2 hours ago

Rainstorm damage forces Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS to cut boarding intake Rainstorm damage forces Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS to cut boarding intake

2 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

2 hours ago

Criminals exploiting churches, mosques — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn against money laundering threat 'Criminals exploiting churches, mosques' — Attorney-General, GIABA and FIC warn ...

3 hours ago

Cabinet approves Ghanas first Marine Protected Area Cabinet approves Ghana's first Marine Protected Area

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line