Wed, 22 Oct 2025 Football News

Brandon Thomas-Asante nets brace in Coventry City win over Portsmouth

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his impressive run of form with a brace as Coventry City sealed a 2-1 win over Portsmouth in the English Championship at Fratton Park.

The 25-year-old striker was the star of the night, scoring in both halves to hand the visitors all three points.

Thomas-Asante opened the scoring in the 30th minute after being teed up by Ellis Simms. The pair combined again 11 minutes into the second half, with the Ghanaian finishing clinically to double Coventry’s lead and complete his brace.

Portsmouth managed a late consolation through Makenzie Kirk in stoppage time, but it wasn’t enough to deny Coventry a fifth straight league victory.

Thomas-Asante’s double takes his tally to eight goals in 11 Championship appearances this season, underlining his growing influence in the team’s push for Premier League promotion.

The result keeps Coventry City firmly at the top of the league table with 25 points from 11 matches.

Thomas-Asante will look to extend his rich vein of form when the Sky Blues host Watford at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

