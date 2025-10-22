Champions League: Gyokeres double as Arsenal put four past Atletico

Arsenal scored four goals in 14 minutes as they thrashed Atletico Madrid to continue their perfect start to the league phase of the Champions League.

The Gunners started the game quickly and Eberechi Eze's deflected shot hit the bar in the first half, while Atletico's Julian Alvarez nearly caught out David Raya with a long-range effort while the goalkeeper was stranded outside his area.

The rest of the first half was cagey and that carried on into the second 45 minutes initially, with supporters wondering where the opening would come from.

Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes answered that question when he headed in Declan Rice's excellent free-kick in the 57th minute.

That started a devastating spell for Arsenal as the home side made their usually solid opponents suffer.

Gabriel Martinelli scored with a curled shot after a driving run from Myles Lewis-Skelly, before striker Viktor Gyokeres bundled in his first Arsenal goal for eight matches.

The Sweden international then got his second of the night three minutes later when he converted Gabriel's knockdown from another dangerous Arsenal corner.

The result means Arsenal have won their opening three games of the competition and have still yet to concede a goal.