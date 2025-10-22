Champions League: Erling Haaland scores again as Manchester City end winless away run against Villarreal

Erling Haaland found the net for a 12th consecutive game to maintain his incredible goalscoring streak and help Manchester City end their winless away run in the Champions League with victory at Villarreal.

Haaland's blistering form has now seen him score 24 goals in 14 games for club and country this season, as City claimed three points on the road in Europe for the first time in over a year.

The Norwegian's goal to open the scoring was that of a striker with deadly instincts, darting ahead of marker Juan Foyth and converting a first-time finish from Rico Lewis' low cross.

City had opportunities from the off - Haaland headed wide inside two minutes and Jeremy Doku tested Luiz Junior within the first few seconds with a low strike that the home goalkeeper batted away.

Pep Guardiola's side dominated the first half and captain Bernardo Silva deservedly doubled the advantage before half-time, planting a free header into the net from Savinho's cross.

Villarreal attempted to get back into the game in the second half as Pape Gueye stung the palms of Gianluigi Donnarumma and former Chelsea defender Renato Veiga headed against the post late on, but City emerged victorious.