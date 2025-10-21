ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Champions League: Barnes & Gordon fire Newcastle to win over Benfica

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have scored a combined seven goals for Newcastle United in the Champions League this season
TUE, 21 OCT 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes have scored a combined seven goals for Newcastle United in the Champions League this season

Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon fired Newcastle United to an emphatic victory against Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League.

The unmarked Gordon opened the scoring in the first half as he calmly sidefooted the ball past Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin at the back post following Jacob Murphy's ball across.

It was Gordon's fourth goal in just three games in the competition and gave Newcastle the platform to push for another after the break.

Barnes went on to double his side's lead after goalkeeper Nick Pope launched an almighty throw down the right.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva misjudged it and Barnes raced through before finishing in-off the upright.

There was still time for Barnes to add a third late on after Gordon set up his team-mate, who put the ball through Trubin's legs.

Benfica were left to rue what might have been after the visitors twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

A strong hand from Pope denied Dodi Lukebakio at his near post before the former Watford forward struck the upright a few minutes later with a whipped effort from outside the box.

Gordon and Barnes, however, took their chances as Newcastle recorded back-to-back victories in the Champions League for the first time since 2003.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and free speech under Mahama Afenyo-Markin decries threats to Ghana’s democracy, judicial independence and fr...

55 minutes ago

GH¢100,000 bounty placed on ex-bank manager over alleged GH¢33m fraud GH¢100,000 bounty placed on ex-bank manager over alleged GH¢33m fraud

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Tano North, Dr. Gideon Boako Tano North NPP member accuses MP Gideon Boako of selling 5,000 free fertilisers ...

2 hours ago

Niharika Handa and her son, Vasu Handa CID investigates alleged identity fraud by two Indian nationals

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana Galamsey: 'Our uneducated parents didn't destroy our environment, unfortunately ...

2 hours ago

Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin US deportee deal: We can't allow govt to enter agreements that affects our peopl...

3 hours ago

Armed robbery suspects A/R:Two arrested, weapon retrieved after armed robbery attack at Adumasa

3 hours ago

Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked Ghana Christian University College accreditation revoked

3 hours ago

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin 'MPs deserve annual leave; our families are destroyed due to lack of time' — Spe...

3 hours ago

Former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Sam Okudzeto Those who argued about Torkornoo traveling with her husband were all 'stupid' — ...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line