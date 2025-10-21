Champions League: Barnes & Gordon fire Newcastle to win over Benfica

Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon fired Newcastle United to an emphatic victory against Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League.

The unmarked Gordon opened the scoring in the first half as he calmly sidefooted the ball past Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin at the back post following Jacob Murphy's ball across.

It was Gordon's fourth goal in just three games in the competition and gave Newcastle the platform to push for another after the break.

Barnes went on to double his side's lead after goalkeeper Nick Pope launched an almighty throw down the right.

Benfica defender Antonio Silva misjudged it and Barnes raced through before finishing in-off the upright.

There was still time for Barnes to add a third late on after Gordon set up his team-mate, who put the ball through Trubin's legs.

Benfica were left to rue what might have been after the visitors twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

A strong hand from Pope denied Dodi Lukebakio at his near post before the former Watford forward struck the upright a few minutes later with a whipped effort from outside the box.

Gordon and Barnes, however, took their chances as Newcastle recorded back-to-back victories in the Champions League for the first time since 2003.