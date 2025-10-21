ModernGhana logo
Liverpool weigh January move for Ghana and Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a January swoop for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo following his blistering start to the Premier League season.

The Ghanaian international has been in sensational form, netting six goals in eight league appearances after signing a new long-term contract earlier this year, despite strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

According to The i Paper, Liverpool have now joined the list of admirers closely monitoring the 25-year-old, who has been one of the league’s standout performers so far.

While the Reds’ interest is understood to be part of their long-term transfer planning, Mohamed Salah’s indifferent form and his expected absence later this year for the Africa Cup of Nations have prompted internal discussions about accelerating a move for Semenyo in January.

However, Ghana’s failure to qualify for the AFCON in Morocco means Semenyo will remain available during that period — a potential boost for any club seeking mid-season reinforcement.

Salah, who penned a two-year extension in April amid ongoing speculation about his future, has scored just twice in Liverpool’s opening nine league games.

In contrast, Semenyo’s explosive performances earned him the PFA Player of the Month award for October, underlining his growing reputation as one of the Premier League’s most exciting forwards.

