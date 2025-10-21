ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Vincent Kompany extends Bayern Munich contract until 2029

By AFP
Football News Vincent Kompany extends Bayern Munich contract until 2029
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

Vincent Kompany has extended his contract as coach of Bayern Munich by two years until 2029, the Bundesliga champions announced on Tuesday.

Not Bayern's first choice when he was appointed in the summer of 2024, Belgian Kompany reclaimed the German title for the Bavarians from Bayer Leverkusen in his debut season at the club.

This term, the 39-year-old has Bayern flying with 11 wins in 11 games, sitting atop the Champions League and Bundesliga tables.

"It feels like I've been here a lot longer and that I know the club well," former Manchester City captain Kompany said in a statement.

"It's been a great experience so far. We've started on a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate much more success!"

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Ghana records 42 new HIV infections everyday — Ghana AIDS Commission 'Ghana records 42 new HIV infections everyday' — Ghana AIDS Commission

13 minutes ago

GoldBod drags Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar to Court GoldBod drags Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar to Court

13 minutes ago

Ghana Police, New York Police to position officers at each others headquaters Ghana Police, New York Police to position officers at each others headquaters

34 minutes ago

The victim Prevailing Academy headmaster impregnates JHS graduate and aborts pregnancy

34 minutes ago

Advertise position for interested applicants — GTEC rejects UPSAs appeal to retain two Pro-Vice-Chancellors 'Advertise position for interested applicants' — GTEC rejects UPSA's appeal to r...

34 minutes ago

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi Ofori-Atta saga: 'Stop the hullabaloo and go to court for him to be tried in abs...

49 minutes ago

Police arrest three for stealing and re-registering vehicles for sale Police arrest three for stealing and re-registering vehicles for sale

2 hours ago

Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Mohammed Adams Sukparu Fake social media accounts fueling Bawku conflict — Sukparu

2 hours ago

Mahama appoints Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah as Special Envoy for Reparations Mahama appoints Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah as Special Envoy for Reparations 

2 hours ago

Parliament set for heated showdown as MPs revisit controversial LGBTQ+ Bill Akufo-Addo declined to sign today Parliament set for heated showdown as MPs revisit controversial LGBTQ+ Bill Akuf...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line