2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training with 18 players ahead of Egypt clash

The Black Queens held their first training session in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday evening as preparations intensify ahead of their crucial 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt.

A total of 18 players took part in the session under the supervision of Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team.

The session focused on light recovery drills, ball work, and tactical exercises to help the players acclimatise to the weather and playing conditions in Ismailia.

Coach Björkegren expressed satisfaction with the team’s attitude and work rate, noting that the Queens are fully focused on executing their game plan after the training session.

The remaining players are expected to join the camp in the coming hours to complete the full squad ahead of the final training session before match day.

Photos below:

