ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training with 18 players ahead of Egypt clash

By GFA Communications
Women Football 2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens hold first training with 18 players ahead of Egypt clash
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

The Black Queens held their first training session in Ismailia, Egypt, on Monday evening as preparations intensify ahead of their crucial 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Egypt.

A total of 18 players took part in the session under the supervision of Head Coach Kim Lars Björkegren and his technical team.

The session focused on light recovery drills, ball work, and tactical exercises to help the players acclimatise to the weather and playing conditions in Ismailia.

Coach Björkegren expressed satisfaction with the team’s attitude and work rate, noting that the Queens are fully focused on executing their game plan after the training session.

The remaining players are expected to join the camp in the coming hours to complete the full squad ahead of the final training session before match day.

Photos below:

1021202510421-23041q5dcw-1005661628

1021202510422-osjvm0x442-1005661638

1021202510423-n6iul8w332-1005661627

1021202510423-uypcsgerrm-1005661639

1021202510424-qvmxpcb543-1005661629

1021202510424-8cs1vjhuup-1005661634

1021202510425-0g730m4yxt-1005661636

1021202510426-0f728m3xxs-1005661626

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on inter...

2 hours ago

Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako Kissi Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako...

2 hours ago

There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque — Lawyer Sory There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque...

2 hours ago

You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder — Thaddeus Sory questions Ghana’s legal education system 'You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder' — Thaddeus Sory ...

2 hours ago

Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth 

3 hours ago

Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies

3 hours ago

GCB Bank holds on to dividend payment GCB Bank holds on to dividend payment

3 hours ago

Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

3 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentat...

3 hours ago

Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing inflation Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line