ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Maxwell Konadu's potential move to Bibiani GoldStars officially off - Reports

Football News Maxwell Konadus potential move to Bibiani GoldStars officially off - Reports
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

Maxwell Konadu's potential move to Bibiani GoldStars is currently off, according to multiple media reports.

The former Black Stars assistant manager was tipped to replace Frimpong Manso, who was sacked by the club after losing 2-0 to Algerian side JS Kabylie in their first leg of the preliminary round of games in the CAF Champions League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Manso’s sacking came as a shock, especially after he led Gold Stars to their first-ever league title last season, a remarkable achievement in the club’s history.

With Konadu now out of the race to take charge of the club as the head coach, assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah has been placed in temporary charge as Gold Stars look to steady their form.

It is believed that the club is focused on appointing an expatriate coach.

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Heart of Lions on Monday at DUN's Park after suffering back-to-back defeats.

The Miners will now turn their attention to their outstanding midweek game against Berekum Chelsea on Thursday, October 23.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on inter...

2 hours ago

Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako Kissi Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako...

2 hours ago

There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque — Lawyer Sory There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque...

2 hours ago

You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder — Thaddeus Sory questions Ghana’s legal education system 'You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder' — Thaddeus Sory ...

2 hours ago

Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth 

3 hours ago

Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies

3 hours ago

GCB Bank holds on to dividend payment GCB Bank holds on to dividend payment

3 hours ago

Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

3 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentat...

3 hours ago

Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing inflation Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line