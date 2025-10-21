Maxwell Konadu's potential move to Bibiani GoldStars officially off - Reports

Maxwell Konadu's potential move to Bibiani GoldStars is currently off, according to multiple media reports.

The former Black Stars assistant manager was tipped to replace Frimpong Manso, who was sacked by the club after losing 2-0 to Algerian side JS Kabylie in their first leg of the preliminary round of games in the CAF Champions League at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Manso’s sacking came as a shock, especially after he led Gold Stars to their first-ever league title last season, a remarkable achievement in the club’s history.

With Konadu now out of the race to take charge of the club as the head coach, assistant coach Nana Yaw Amankwah has been placed in temporary charge as Gold Stars look to steady their form.

It is believed that the club is focused on appointing an expatriate coach.

Meanwhile, Bibiani GoldStars returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Heart of Lions on Monday at DUN's Park after suffering back-to-back defeats.

The Miners will now turn their attention to their outstanding midweek game against Berekum Chelsea on Thursday, October 23.