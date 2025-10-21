ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

DOL: Na Gold FC involved in accident; head coach and seven players left injured

Football News DOL: Na Gold FC involved in accident; head coach and seven players left injured
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

Division One League side Na God FC narrowly avoided tragedy on Sunday evening after their team bus was involved in a serious road accident.

The crash occurred near Aboasa, a few kilometres from the Adomi Bridge in the Eastern Region, as the team was returning from Ho following a goalless draw with Home Stars in a Zone 3 league fixture.

According to reports, the bus was struck from behind by a trailer, forcing it off the road and into a nearby coconut plantation.

Head coach Moses Kofi and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The severely injured were taken to the Juapong Community Clinic, while others received treatment at the VRA Hospital in Akosombo.

The remaining team members have since returned to Accra.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed Na God FC’s FA Cup match scheduled for this weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

45 minutes ago

October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on interbank October 21: Cedi sells at GHS12.40 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.81 on inter...

1 hour ago

Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako Kissi Ghana needs sophisticated investigations to arrest conflict financiers — Adomako...

1 hour ago

There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque — Lawyer Sory There’s nothing wrong with Article 146; Torkonoo’s removal process wasn’t opaque...

1 hour ago

You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder — Thaddeus Sory questions Ghana’s legal education system 'You hear somebody people are called to the Bar and you wonder' — Thaddeus Sory ...

1 hour ago

Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth Mafi-Avakpedome Chief declares war on drug abuse among youth 

2 hours ago

Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies Ofori-Atta has not been obstructing OSP’s investigations — Frank Davies

2 hours ago

GCB Bank suspends dividend payment over regulatory breach linked to cocoa debt restructuring GCB Bank suspends dividend payment over regulatory breach linked to cocoa debt r...

2 hours ago

Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today Mahama to cut sod for Cape Coast-Takoradi section of N1 Highway today

2 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentation Parliament reconvenes today for final 2025 session ahead of key budget presentat...

2 hours ago

Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing inflation Fitch upgrades Ghana’s 2025 growth forecast to 4.9% amid strong recovery, easing...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line