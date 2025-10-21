DOL: Na Gold FC involved in accident; head coach and seven players left injured

Division One League side Na God FC narrowly avoided tragedy on Sunday evening after their team bus was involved in a serious road accident.

The crash occurred near Aboasa, a few kilometres from the Adomi Bridge in the Eastern Region, as the team was returning from Ho following a goalless draw with Home Stars in a Zone 3 league fixture.

According to reports, the bus was struck from behind by a trailer, forcing it off the road and into a nearby coconut plantation.

Head coach Moses Kofi and seven others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The severely injured were taken to the Juapong Community Clinic, while others received treatment at the VRA Hospital in Akosombo.

The remaining team members have since returned to Accra.

In response to the incident, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed Na God FC’s FA Cup match scheduled for this weekend.