'Humbled but inspired' - Potter named Sweden boss

By BBC
TUE, 21 OCT 2025

Former West Ham manager Graham Potter has been announced as the new head coach of Sweden.

The 50-year-old has accepted the role on an initial short-term basis in a bid to aid Sweden's faltering World Cup qualification campaign.

Potter said: "I am very humbled by the assignment, but also incredibly inspired. Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the world's best leagues during the weeks.

"My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer."

Sweden had been seeking a new head coach since the dismissal of Jon Dahl Tomasson following their 1-0 loss to Kosovo on 13 October, a result that made automatic qualification from their group impossible.

However, they could still reach the play-offs even without finishing in the top two of Group B as a result of their success in the 2024-25 Nations League, where they topped their group.

Potter was sacked by West Ham at the end of September after a disappointing start to the season.

Five losses in six games in the 2025-26 campaign had left the Hammers in the Premier League bottom three. Overall, he won just six of 23 matches since joining the east London club in January.

However, Potter retains a positive image in Sweden, having delivered three promotions in four seasons at Ostersund, taking them from the fourth division to the top flight, while also winning a domestic cup in 2017.

Potter also had successful spells managing Brighton and Swansea City before joining Chelsea in 2022 but was dismissed from his role at Stamford Bridge after seven months.

