Women's World Cup 2031: Mexico, Costa Rica & Jamaica set to host matches alongside USA

Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica have joined the United States' bid to stage the Women's World Cup in 2031 and are set to host matches at the expanded 48-team tournament.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino confirmed in April that the United States, along with "potentially some other Concacaf members", had put forward the sole bid to host the competition.

US Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said of the joint bid: "Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to host the biggest and most impactful Women's World Cup in history, one that will inspire a new generation of fans and help grow the women's game across our entire region and around the world.

"We're excited to drive lasting progress for women's soccer by creating a legacy that reaches far beyond 2031 and sets a new global standard for the sport."

Concacaf is the confederation for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

Its president and Fifa vice-president Victor Montagliani added: "Concacaf fully supports this four-nation bid, which embodies our One Concacaf philosophy.

"Our confederation's commitment to women's football has never been stronger, and hosting the Fifa Women's World Cup 2031 will build on this momentum, inspiring future generations of players and fans across North America, Central America and the Caribbean."

Also in April, Infantino said the United Kingdom was the sole "valid" bidder for 2035.

It has already been announced that Brazil will stage the 2027 tournament and the hosts for 2031 and 2035 will officially be confirmed at next April's Fifa Congress in Vancouver, Canada.

The United States, Canada and Mexico are co-hosts for the next men's World Cup in 2026.