2025 AFCON: Sudan deserved qualification more than Ghana, says Kwesi Appiah

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah believes his side fully earned their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ahead of Ghana.

The Falcons of Jediane sealed their spot at next year’s tournament, which will be hosted in Morocco, after finishing second in Group F with eight points — two wins, two draws, and two defeats.

Sudan held Ghana to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium before pulling off a remarkable 2-0 victory over the Black Stars in Libya, a result that ultimately secured their qualification.

Speaking to CAFOnline, the former Ghana coach described Sudan’s qualification as particularly meaningful given the ongoing conflict in the country.

"It was very special, especially given the circumstances. Many people expected Ghana to qualify, but football has changed — no one can be taken for granted anymore," he said.

While expressing affection for his homeland, Appiah emphasized that his focus remains on his job with Sudan.

"Of course, as a Ghanaian, I would have liked both teams to qualify, but my job is with Sudan. The players showed great commitment and deserved this success."

Appiah also reflected on the difficulties his team faced throughout the qualifying campaign.

"It has been extremely tough. For more than two years, Sudan has had no league football, so selecting players has been challenging.

"We always had to play away from home, but the key was to change the players’ mentality — to make them see every venue as “home” and give their best for the people of Sudan.

"The commitment of those from Al Hilal and Al Merreikh, along with others based in Africa, was crucial," he added.

Sudan have been drawn in Group E for the 2025 AFCON alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea.