ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2025 AFCON: Sudan deserved qualification more than Ghana, says Kwesi Appiah

Football News 2025 AFCON: Sudan deserved qualification more than Ghana, says Kwesi Appiah
MON, 20 OCT 2025

Sudan head coach Kwesi Appiah believes his side fully earned their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ahead of Ghana.

The Falcons of Jediane sealed their spot at next year’s tournament, which will be hosted in Morocco, after finishing second in Group F with eight points — two wins, two draws, and two defeats.

Sudan held Ghana to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium before pulling off a remarkable 2-0 victory over the Black Stars in Libya, a result that ultimately secured their qualification.

Speaking to CAFOnline, the former Ghana coach described Sudan’s qualification as particularly meaningful given the ongoing conflict in the country.

"It was very special, especially given the circumstances. Many people expected Ghana to qualify, but football has changed — no one can be taken for granted anymore," he said.

While expressing affection for his homeland, Appiah emphasized that his focus remains on his job with Sudan.

"Of course, as a Ghanaian, I would have liked both teams to qualify, but my job is with Sudan. The players showed great commitment and deserved this success."

Appiah also reflected on the difficulties his team faced throughout the qualifying campaign.

"It has been extremely tough. For more than two years, Sudan has had no league football, so selecting players has been challenging.

"We always had to play away from home, but the key was to change the players’ mentality — to make them see every venue as “home” and give their best for the people of Sudan.

"The commitment of those from Al Hilal and Al Merreikh, along with others based in Africa, was crucial," he added.

Sudan have been drawn in Group E for the 2025 AFCON alongside Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Equatorial Guinea.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

President John Mahama President Mahama to launch $1.5bn Free Zones Industrial Park

1 hour ago

President Mahama to visit Western Regionon October 21 President Mahama to visit Western Region on October 21

2 hours ago

KMA Clinic pays GH¢40,000 fine, reopened after operating without valid license KMA Clinic pays GH¢40,000 fine, reopened after operating without valid license

2 hours ago

Former Second Vice Chairman of NPP, Mr. Omari Wadie Alan will not be the first and last to leave — NPP Omari Wadie

2 hours ago

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid OSP increases charges against Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and others to 54 after new ev...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, Director-General of GTEC GTEC warns public against 50 unaccredited universities

2 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Oppong Nkrumah supports 22 tertiary students with GHS134,000 scholarship fund

2 hours ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Cheddar’s New Force could become Ghana’s youth-powered third force — Elvis Darko

2 hours ago

NDC is the only party that resonates with the youth of Ghana — Presidential Staffer NDC is the only party that resonates with the youth of Ghana — Presidential Staf...

2 hours ago

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah United Party won’t survive; Alan should’ve rejoined NPP — Palgrave Boakye-Danqua...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line