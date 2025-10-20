2026 WAFCON Qualifiers: Black Queens arrive in Ismailia ahead of Egypt clash

The Black Queens of Ghana have safely arrived in Egypt ahead of their crucial first-leg clash against the Pharaohs in the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers.

Led by GFA Executive Council member Frederick Acheampong, the team touched down in Cairo on Sunday evening and received a warm welcome from members of the Ghanaian community in Egypt.

The Queens have since moved to Ismailia, where they are camping and fine-tuning their preparations for the highly anticipated encounter scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ismailia–Suez Canal Stadium.

This fixture marks the first step in Ghana’s push to qualify for the 2026 WAFCON. The return leg is slated for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the match, team captain Portia Boakye highlighted the squad’s determination and collective spirit, stressing that the players are motivated and ready to deliver a strong performance to make the nation proud.