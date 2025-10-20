2025/26 GPL: I hope we will learn from Samartex draw - Medeama boss Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has called on his players to take valuable lessons from their 1-1 draw with FC Samartex in the Ghana Premier League.

The defending champions were held at the TNA Park on Friday in their Matchday 6 encounter.

Dramani Awuah stunned the home crowd with a remarkable long-range strike from near the centre circle to give Samartex the lead.

However, Medeama fought back late in the game, with Kingsley Braye capitalising on a rebound to level the score — a result that keeps the Tarkwa-based side at the top of the league table.

Reflecting on the match, Tanko admitted that his side started slowly but improved after the break.

“The first half was not good from us,” Tanko admitted after the match.

“In the second half, we were better and had chances to score, but couldn’t. I hope we’ll learn from this. The league is long, and you’ll meet these kinds of games, but you have to keep going," he added.

What next?

Medeama will look to maintain their strong start to the season when they host Swedru All Blacks in Tarkwa in their next fixture, while Samartex will return to Samreboi to take on Hohoe United in Matchday 7.