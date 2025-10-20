CAF Confederation Cup: We can beat Wydad in Morocco - Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has expressed optimistic about his team’s chances of overturning their first-leg deficit against Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to travel to Morocco this weekend for the decisive return fixture after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A 47th-minute strike from Joseph Bakasu handed Wydad a crucial away victory.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Zito acknowledged the challenge ahead but insisted that a comeback remains within reach.

"We've lost [the first leg], they [Wydad] can also lose there [in Morocco].

"There are certain situations in football that are not impossible but very difficult situations.

"We are now in a difficult situation but not impossible, so fans should be patient," he added.

Kotoko will take confidence from their earlier performance in the competition, where they defeated Nigeria’s Kwara United 1-0 away and advanced with a 5-3 aggregate victory in the first preliminary round.