ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

CAF Confederation Cup: It is not over until it is over - Kotoko coach Karim Zito ahead of return leg game against Wydad

Football News CAF Confederation Cup: It is not over until it is over - Kotoko coach Karim Zito ahead of return leg game against Wydad
MON, 20 OCT 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says they are not giving up on qualifying to the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian giants suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Moroccan side in the first leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Joseph Bakasu’s second half strike was enough for the Wydad to secure the needed win.

Kotoko, who beat Nigeria’s Kwara United back-to-back in a five-goal aggregate thriller, can go away and reverse the scoreline, according to Zito.

"It's not every day you will get it [the way you want], that does not mean we are out," Zito said at the post-match.

"It is a first step. Nobody gave us a dog chance [against Kwara Utd] but we were able to do something.

"It is not over until it is over," he added.
Asante Kotoko will next be hosted this weekend in Casablanca in the return leg.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ofoase-Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Oppong Nkrumah supports 22 tertiary students with GHS134,000 scholarship fund

16 minutes ago

Managing News Editor of the Newscenta newspaper, Elvis Darko Cheddar’s New Force could become Ghana’s youth-powered third force — Elvis Darko

16 minutes ago

NDC is the only party that resonates with the youth of Ghana — Presidential Staffer NDC is the only party that resonates with the youth of Ghana — Presidential Staf...

16 minutes ago

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah United Party won’t survive; Alan should’ve rejoined NPP — Palgrave Boakye-Danqua...

2 hours ago

How man posed as Police officer to enter Shatta Wales concert for free How man posed as Police officer to enter Shatta Wale's concert for free

2 hours ago

Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Professor Johnson Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu 'Illegal mining is demon that must be cast out' - Methodist Church Presiding Bis...

3 hours ago

October 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on interbank October 20: Cedi sells at GHS12.20 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.71 on inter...

3 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit Haruna Iddrisu inspires PRESEC students during surprise visit

3 hours ago

More cases to be filed — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year begins "More cases to be filed" — OSP ramps up corruption prosecutions as legal year be...

3 hours ago

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Ohene Agyapong Kennedy Agyapong vows to relocate key ministries to regions to promote true dece...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line