CAF Confederation Cup: It is not over until it is over - Kotoko coach Karim Zito ahead of return leg game against Wydad

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says they are not giving up on qualifying to the group phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ghanaian giants suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Moroccan side in the first leg on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Joseph Bakasu’s second half strike was enough for the Wydad to secure the needed win.

Kotoko, who beat Nigeria’s Kwara United back-to-back in a five-goal aggregate thriller, can go away and reverse the scoreline, according to Zito.

"It's not every day you will get it [the way you want], that does not mean we are out," Zito said at the post-match.

"It is a first step. Nobody gave us a dog chance [against Kwara Utd] but we were able to do something.

"It is not over until it is over," he added.

Asante Kotoko will next be hosted this weekend in Casablanca in the return leg.