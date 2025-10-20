Senegalese goalkeeper Cheikh Touré found dead in Ghana amid suspected scam network

A Senegalese goalkeeper, identified as Cheikh Touré, has been found dead in Ghana, according to confirmation from Senegal’s Ministry of African Integration and Foreign Affairs.

Preliminary investigations by the Ministry suggest that Touré may have fallen victim to a “network of scams and extortion of funds.” However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear at this stage.

In an official statement, the Ministry disclosed that the Senegalese Embassy in Accra has verified that Touré’s body is being kept at the Ebenezer Tarfo morgue in Kumasi, located in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

To facilitate ongoing investigations and support the repatriation process, the Embassy has dispatched two representatives to Kumasi.

Their mandate is to assist local authorities with administrative and judicial procedures and to coordinate with Touré’s family once all necessary authorisations are secured.