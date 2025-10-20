CAF Confederation Cup: We can overturn the scoreline against Wydad - Kotoko coach Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito remains optimistic that his side can overturn their narrow deficit against Wydad Casablanca when the two teams meet again next weekend.

The Porcupine Warriors fell 1-0 to the Moroccan giants in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second-round playoff at the Accra Sports Stadium, with Joseph Bakasu’s second-half strike proving decisive.

Despite the setback, Zito maintained that the tie is still very much alive.

“If someone had told me I would lose to Wydad, I would have said no. This is football; sometimes, certain things happen beyond your control. Some mistakes affected us, but it’s not all over. Anything can happen when we go there. We’re not going as losers; we’re going to fight and play well,” he said.

The Kotoko boss also drew encouragement from their previous away success over Nigeria’s Kwara United, noting that his players have already shown they can triumph in tough conditions.

“Nobody gave us a chance when we went to Kwara, but we did it. So it’s not over until it’s all over.”

Zito appealed to fans to stay patient and keep faith in the team as they prepare for the decisive return leg in Morocco.

“It’s two games. We’ve lost the first one, but they can also lose at their home. Some situations in football are not impossible. The fans should be patient and wait for what happens in Morocco.”

Asante Kotoko will travel to Morocco this weekend aiming to upset Wydad Casablanca and secure qualification to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup.